Man held for forging Thane top cop's signature, making fake documents to operate security agency

A man has been arrested for allegedly forging the signature of Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and making a fake permit to operate a security agency, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Sunday raided the security agency premises of the accused, Shivam Lalsaheb Pandey, in Azadnagar area, inspector S S Nimbalkar said.

He showed a permit and licence to the raiding team. The fake certificate contained the date as 27.02.2022 valid up to 26.02 2027.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he had fabricated the certificate, the official said.

The accused further told the police that he had taken a copy of a certificate/permit from an online platform and tampered with it by putting his and his agency's name on it. He also forged the Thane police commissioner's signature and other details on it, the official said.

The accused later forwarded the fabricated copy of the certificate/permit to a friend who got it printed for him, he said.

The police seized a laptop, mobile phone and other equipment used in the fraud, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

