Trevor Mallard appointed as next Ambassador to Ireland

“The people of Aotearoa New Zealand and Ireland enjoy warm and close links. Our two countries have extensive family, cultural, historical and, of course, sporting connections that ground our strong friendship,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:08 IST
Mr Mallard has been Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives since 2017 and a Member of Parliament for 35 years. Image Credit: Flickr
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland.

"Our shared values and enduring commitment to the rules-based international system, particularly at this challenging time, make Aotearoa New Zealand and Ireland natural partners on the world stage.

"As New Zealand's second resident Ambassador to Ireland since the opening of our Embassy in Dublin in 2018, I am delighted that the strong relationship between our countries will continue to be in excellent hands with the appointment of Mr Mallard," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Mr Mallard has been Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives since 2017 and a Member of Parliament for 35 years.

Over that time he has held 13 Ministerial portfolios, including Education, Labour, State Services and the Rugby World Cup. He announced his resignation from Parliament in June and will be the third of the five most recent Speakers to represent New Zealand overseas in a diplomatic posting.

"Ireland has made a significant contribution to the fabric of Aotearoa New Zealand's society, with one in six New Zealanders able to claim Irish heritage," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Our countries share a great deal in common as principled, independently-minded and outward looking nations. We co-operate on issues such as climate change, disarmament, and peace & security issues.

"We also look forward to our strong agricultural, trade and economic links deepening further in the coming years, including in light of the recent conclusion of the New Zealand – European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Ireland's continuing support for the FTA has been appreciated," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Mr Mallard is expected to take up his role in January 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

