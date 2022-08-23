Left Menu

UK says it could still investigate further Drahi investment in BT

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 13:05 IST
BT Group Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain warned on Tuesday that it could still investigate any further stake build by billionaire Patrick Drahi in BT Group after it decided to not take any action over his current 18% holding.

The government had investigated Drahi's stake for any national security implications, when he increased it from 12% to 18%. It said on Tuesday it had decided not to take any further action over the move.

"Under the National Security and Investment Act, acquisitions are assessed on a case by case basis, so any future transaction could be subject to a separate assessment under the Act," it said.

