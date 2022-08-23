3 of family dead, 2 injured as car crashes into tree in UP

Three members of a family died while two others were injured when their car crashed into a tree here on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place around 2 am near Badaun-Dataganj road while they were returning from Khatu Shyam temple in the district, they said.

Jyoti alias Ruchi (28), her son Shashank (8), and brother-in-law Priyank (24) died on the spot, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to a district hospital from where they were referred to a Bareilly hospital in a critical condition, he said. The ASP said it appears that the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel resulting in the accident.

