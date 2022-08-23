Left Menu

3 of family dead, 2 injured as car crashes into tree in UP

Three members of a family died while two others were injured when their car crashed into a tree here on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family died while two others were injured when their car crashed into a tree here on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place around 2 am near Badaun-Dataganj road while they were returning from Khatu Shyam temple in the district, they said.

Jyoti alias Ruchi (28), her son Shashank (8), and brother-in-law Priyank (24) died on the spot, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to a district hospital from where they were referred to a Bareilly hospital in a critical condition, he said. The ASP said it appears that the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel resulting in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

