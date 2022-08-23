Left Menu

Ukraine strikes administration headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-installed separatists say

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 16:06 IST
Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials.

Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, on Tuesday, the Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk said in a post on his Telegram channel. A separatist official said at least one of the shells used in the attack was fired from a U.S.-made HIMARS artillery system, Russian state news agencies reported.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia's invasion.

