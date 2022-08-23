Gauteng Traffic Police to conduct safety dialogue session at Soshanguve School

In an effort to create a conducive and safe learning environment for learners and teachers, the Gauteng Traffic Police, led by female officers, will conduct a safety dialogue session at Refihlilepele Primary School in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

Tuesday's dialogue session will focus on substance abuse, bullying, gender-based violence and an embedded culture of violence at schools. It forms part of the Women's month programme, which is being commemorated under the theme, 'Women's Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women's Resilience!'

This year's Women's Month is a call to action to all of society, government and partners to take tangible steps forward in responding to the most persistent challenges affecting the lives of women and girls.

Stakeholders who will be participating in the dialogue session include the South African Police Service (SAPS), National Traffic Police, Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, Department of Correctional Services, Department of Home Affairs and Department of Health.

As part of the multi-disciplinary approach in addressing school safety, the dialogue session will culminate with officers distributing dignity packs to leaners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The year's Women's Month marks the 66th anniversary of the march of approximately 20 000 women to the Union Buildings to petition against the pass laws of the country at the time.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)