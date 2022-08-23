Left Menu

Zelenskiy vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy opened an international conference on Crimea on Tuesday by saying Kyiv would restore Ukrainian rule over the Russia-annexed region. "To overcome terror, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression. It is necessary to liberate Crimea.

Zelenskiy vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Crimea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy opened an international conference on Crimea on Tuesday by saying Kyiv would restore Ukrainian rule over the Russia-annexed region.

"To overcome terror, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression. It is necessary to liberate Crimea. This will be the resuscitation of world law and order," he told the Crimea Platform summit.

