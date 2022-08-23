Zelenskiy vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy opened an international conference on Crimea on Tuesday by saying Kyiv would restore Ukrainian rule over the Russia-annexed region.

"To overcome terror, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression. It is necessary to liberate Crimea. This will be the resuscitation of world law and order," he told the Crimea Platform summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)