Maharashtra govt clerk among 3 held for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

A clerk in the Maharashtra Land Records department and two others were arrested in Palghar district on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The clerk is identified as Rajendra Sankhe (45) and the two others as Kailas Jogi (42) and Raman Goli, an autorickshaw driver. The clerk had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for providing a land measurement report to the complainant which was negotiated to Rs 45,000. Sankhe accepted the bribe through Goli and Jogi, the ACB said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)