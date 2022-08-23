NW Premier saddened at passing of trade unionist Rita Alice Ndzanga

North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape has expressed sadness at the passing of struggle veteran and trade unionist, Rita Alice Ndzanga.

Ndzanga, 88, passed away on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. b

Reflecting on Ndzanga's life, Maape said the former trade unionist belonged to a generation of stalwarts who dedicated their lives to the liberation of the country.

"She belonged to a generation of leaders who were ethical, resilient and selfless," the Premier added.

She was born on 17 October 1933 to Isaac and Alina More at Mogopa Village near Ventersdorp.

Ndzanga, who was instrumental in the formation of the South African Congress of Trade Unions (SACTU), was detained in 1969 under the Terrorism Act and kept in jail for eighteen months. She was banned and restricted to Senaoane township for a further five years.

In 1977, her husband Lawrence Ndzanga died in prison after being incarcerated for political activities.

Maape conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the late veteran.

He hailed Ndzanga as a trailblazer whose fighting spirit and sacrifices will be engraved in the country's revolutionary discourse and particularly organised labour.

"She diligently served workers and prioritised their interests particularly in dismantling apartheid and its draconian laws. Her contribution as a Member of Parliament form part of a rich legacy she leaves behind," he added.

She was an esteemed member of the National Order of Luthuli who was honoured in 2004 for her lifetime contribution to the struggle for workers' rights and the realisation of a non-racial, non-sexist, free and democratic South Africa.

This includes her immense contribution to advocating for workers' rights during a period marred with exploitation, abuse and racial oppression of the Black working class.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to the stalwart in a statement he released on Friday.

"Our nation and especially our progressive movements and organised labour, will remember and continue to honour Mama Rita Ndzanga for dedicating the many decades of her life to advancing the fundamental rights of all South Africans," the President said.

As a young woman who witnessed the birth of apartheid and its ravages over time, the President said Ndzanga took a stand that endangered her freedom and security.

"The death in detention of her husband, Lawrence, was among the many profound sacrifices forced on Mama Rita during her life of struggle in which she put the interests and comfort of others first.

"Her service to workers on the factory floor and her contribution as a Member of Parliament is part of a legacy we can and should respect while this stalwart rests in peace."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)