US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips ahead of business activity data

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a steep selloff in the previous session on concerns about aggressive signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on rate hikes, with manufacturing and services data on tap.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.09 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,033.52.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.90 points, or 0.12%, at 4,133.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.20 points, or 0.01%, to 12,380.37 at the opening bell.

