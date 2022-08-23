3 IAF officers terminated for BrahMos missile accidental firing incident

The government has terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for the accidental firing of the BrahMos missile which landed in Pakistan on March 9 this year, said IAF on Tuesday. According to the Indian Air Force, a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9, 2022. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.

"These three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the Central Government with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers on August 23," said IAF. India on March 11 had said that a technical malfunction during routine maintenance had led to the accidental firing of a missile.

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory. The Defence Ministry then said that it had ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing. (ANI)

