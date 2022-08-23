Bhim Army stage sit-in protest over killing of Dalit boy

Bhim Army activists on Tuesday staged a sit-in demonstration here to protest against the killing of a 13-year-old Dalit boy who was killed by his classmate.

The family members and relatives of the deceased also joined in the protest.

Infuriated locals kept the body of the slain youth on the main road after the post-mortem instead of performing the last rites.

The protestors blocked roads near the Indergarhi flyover of the Masuri police station area for 45 minutes and relented only after officials assured their demand to register the case under SC/ST Act and add two more names to the FIR.

Office bearers of the Bhim Army told reporters after the formation of the BJP government in the state, Dalits are being tortured and are not getting justice in any case.

The party also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a house and a government job for the victim's family.

The teen named Neeraj was killed by his 15-year-old friend, who belongs to the Jat community, on Monday.

According to police, the teen used to be absent from school for at least 15 days every month. He hatched a plan to kill his friend Neeraj being a soft target, so that he may live in jail for his whole life.

On Tuesday, he was produced before the juvenile court from where he has been sent to a juvenile home in Noida, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)