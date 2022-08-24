Left Menu

Complaint against 'Laal Singh Chadha', 'Shabash Mithu' for 'ridiculing' differently-abled people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 08:47 IST
Complaint against 'Laal Singh Chadha', 'Shabash Mithu' for 'ridiculing' differently-abled people
  • Country:
  • India

A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films ''Laal Singh Chadha'' and ''Shabash Mithu'' for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

Complainant Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability, has shared the copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner on his complaint.

However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the social justice and empowerment ministry.

According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from the directors of ''Laal Singh Chadha'' and ''Shabash Mithu'', the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the matter.

The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022