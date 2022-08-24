MP: 2 persons killed, 3 injured in ambulance-motorcycle collision

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a motorcycle collided with an ambulance near Sehore on Bhopal-Indore highway in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Thuna Pachama village on Bhopal-Indore Road, five kilometres from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Niranjan Rajput said. A man and woman who were on the motorcycle died on the post. They were in the age group of 30 to 35 years, the official said.

Three persons present in the ambulance were injured, he said. The ambulance, which belonged to a private hospital in Sehore, was coming from Bhopal, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)