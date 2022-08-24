1 dead in fire at factory in east Delhi

A man died in a fire at a factory in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi on Wednesday, fire department officials said.

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is yet to be ascertained, they said.

One person was rescued and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

His identity is not yet known, he added.

''A call about a fire inside a factory was received at 12:57 pm and a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site,'' Garg said.

According to officials, the factory is located near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office in Patparganj.

