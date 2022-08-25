Tupu Aotearoa programme helping over 1000 Pacific people into jobs

Left Menu

Figures from the Ministry show in the first two quarters of 2022 – from the beginning of January to the end of June – an impressive 1040 participants in the programme found employment, including 771 in the June quarter alone.

Updated: 25-08-2022 11:29 IST
The Tupu programme connects Pacific people with local providers to support them to access work or learning opportunities on their journey to employment, further training or study. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples' Tupu Aotearoa programme continues to transform lives, helping more than 1000 Pacific people into employment in the last six months and almost 1400 Pacific people transition into training to gain qualifications over the last 12 months, said Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

"When we expanded Tupu Aotearoa in 2020 to encompass more of our people in more of our regions in addition to metropolitan areas, we knew it would be transformative.

"It is heart-warming to see the difference these job placements and qualifications continue to make for so many of our Pacific aiga.

"While I would like to commend the Ministry and our providers for their tireless work in getting people jobs, or job-ready, I would especially like to congratulate the participants who came along, listened and learned, and then went out to do something to better their lives and the lives of their loved-ones," said Aupito William Sio.

The Tupu programme connects Pacific people with local providers to support them to access work or learning opportunities on their journey to employment, further training or study.

The programme continues to have strong take up, and deliver results, with more and more Pacific people upskilling their job-seeking tool kit and using these skills to find job opportunities or enter further study.

It is reaching some of the most vulnerable members of Pacific communities and transforming their lives.

"By eliminating barriers to employment and education we are ensuring Pacific people have the knowledge, skills and tools to find jobs, or enter study, and build a brighter future for themselves and their families," Aupito William Sio said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

