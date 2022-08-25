Maha: Milk van driver held for death of retired lawyer in hit-and-run accident

A milk van driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in which a retired lawyer had died was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Kamran Hyderali Ansari (28) had fled the scene after retired government pleader Pandurang Rathod (65) was allegedly knocked down by his milk van in the morning of August 15 on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, the Kongaon police station official said.

''Rathod died at Indira Gandhi Hospital here. A team under Sub Inspector Kirankumar Wagh checked 25 CCTVs on the stretch. They zeroed in on a milk van and tracked it down to Saravali. On being questioned, the driver of the van confessed he was involved in the accident,'' Senior Inspector Ganpat Pingle told PTI.

Ansari has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions and further probe continued, he said.

