Left Menu

Maha: Milk van driver held for death of retired lawyer in hit-and-run accident

A milk van driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in which a retired lawyer had died was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.Kamran Hyderali Ansari 28 had fled the scene after retired government pleader Pandurang Rathod 65 was allegedly knocked down by his milk van in the morning of August 15 on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, the Kongaon police station official said.Rathod died at Indira Gandhi Hospital here.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:20 IST
Maha: Milk van driver held for death of retired lawyer in hit-and-run accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A milk van driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in which a retired lawyer had died was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Kamran Hyderali Ansari (28) had fled the scene after retired government pleader Pandurang Rathod (65) was allegedly knocked down by his milk van in the morning of August 15 on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, the Kongaon police station official said.

''Rathod died at Indira Gandhi Hospital here. A team under Sub Inspector Kirankumar Wagh checked 25 CCTVs on the stretch. They zeroed in on a milk van and tracked it down to Saravali. On being questioned, the driver of the van confessed he was involved in the accident,'' Senior Inspector Ganpat Pingle told PTI.

Ansari has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions and further probe continued, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022