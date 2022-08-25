Left Menu

Russian and French defence ministers discussed Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with his French counterpart by telephone, the ministry said on Thursday. Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, was captured by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 14:35 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with his French counterpart by telephone, the ministry said on Thursday.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, was captured by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontline and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

