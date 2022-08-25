TMC's Anubrata Mondal undergoes routine tests at hospital; doc says hospitalisation not needed

Left Menu

A day after he was remanded in 14 days judicial custody by a special CBI court, arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was on Thursday taken to the state-run district hospital at Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district for a medical check-up.Mondal, who suffers from chronic diseases, underwent several routine tests at Asansol Zilla Hospital for over an hour, a senior doctor there told reporters.There is no need for hospitalisation.

A day after he was remanded in 14 days' judicial custody by a special CBI court, arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was on Thursday taken to the state-run district hospital at Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district for a medical check-up.

Mondal, who suffers from chronic diseases, underwent several routine tests at Asansol Zilla Hospital for over an hour, a senior doctor there told reporters.

''There is no need for hospitalisation. He can do with the medical support already made available in the judicial custody,'' the doctor said.

A CBI official said necessary arrangements have been made at the jail hospital to provide medical support to the TMC leader, if he needs any.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

Rejecting his bail plea, Asansol special CBI court judge Rajesh Chakraborty had on Wednesday remanded Mondal in judicial custody till September 7. The TMC leader's lawyer had stated that Mondal is 65 years old and suffered from various ailments.

The ruling party’s Birbhum district president was earlier in CBI custody.

