Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 25: *HC refused to stay the Centre's Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and asked the central government to file its reply on a batch of petitions challenging the scheme.

*HC dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India into the instant messaging platform's updated privacy policy of 2021.

* HC released an accused, arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged coal mining scam in West Bengal, on custody parole till September 3.

*HC has granted bail to a 19-year-old rag-picker in a case concerning the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti earlier this year.

* HC has stayed a trial court order calling for suspension of a Delhi Police official by the Police Commissioner and initiation of strict disciplinary action against him for alleged lapses concerning a child abuse case.

