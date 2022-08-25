Left Menu

Pak intruder shot at by BSF troops along IB in J-K's Samba, narcotics smuggling bid foiled

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BSF troops foiled a major bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at and injured a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

DIG, BSF, S P S Sandhu said the alert troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person around 1.50 am near Chilliyari border outpost along the International Border (IB).

The person carrying a bag came close to border fencing, following which a special ambush party fired at him, he said, adding the BSF had inputs of a narcotics smuggling bid.

''The intruder was hit by a bullet and he escaped back to Pakistan as the distance towards that side is very less from the fencing,'' Sandhu told reporters.

A BSF PRO said the intruder left behind eight packets of heroin which were seized.

''Blood stains of the injured Pakistani smuggler could be found,'' he said.

Sources said the BSF personnel have been put on alert in the wake of increased movement of suspected infiltrators from across the border.

Special ambushes have been setup along the IB to foil any infiltration attempt, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

