Teenage girl shot at in south Delhi

A 16-year-old girl on Thursday was allegedly shot at by a bike-borne youth in south Delhis Sangam Vihar area, police said. Giving details, the senior police officer said that at 3.47 pm, information was received regarding a gunshot injury to a girl in the Sangam Vihar area.The police reached the spot where the victim was found admitted to Batra hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:13 IST
A 16-year-old girl on Thursday was allegedly shot at by a bike-borne youth in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said. The victim received an injury on her shoulder and is out of danger, they said. The victim, a Class XI student, said that while she was coming home from the school, she noticed that three boys on a motorcycle were chasing her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. When she reached B-block, Sangam Vihar, one of them fired a gunshot at her from the backside and all ran away, he said. She also stated that she knows one of them who was in touch with her through social media, Jaiker said. Giving details, the senior police officer said that at 3.47 pm, information was received regarding a gunshot injury to a girl in the Sangam Vihar area.

The police reached the spot where the victim was found admitted to Batra hospital. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is being conducted, he said.

The accused persons have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them, police added.

