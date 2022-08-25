Gurugram: Man arrested for killing wife over serving food

A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death in their house here after an altercation over serving food, police said on Thursday.

Accused Deepak Khirbat, a resident of Surya Vihar colony, is a retired government employee, they said, adding the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 9A police station.

The victim was identified as Poonam Arora (58) whose body was found on a bed and a sardine was wrapped around her neck, police said, adding apart from the couple, six tenants also live in different rooms in the house.

According to police, on Wednesday evening the accused informed them that his wife committed suicide. A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying dead on the bed in a room. Later, Maanyata William, daughter of the deceased, also reached the spot and filed a complaint with police. In her complaint, William said that her mother, who had completely recovered from her mental illness, used to call her and say that the tenants are not good and they can kill her. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday evening against suspected tenants under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. Police said that the postmortem report suggested strangulation, and that they also found nail scratches on the body of woman and detained her husband for questioning. “The accused husband confessed that he killed his 'mentally ill' wife after an altercation between them over serving food,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO of Sector 9A police station.

On Thursday, the accused was produced in a court here that sent him to judicial custody, police said.

