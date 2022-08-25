Left Menu

Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted by BSF, Manipur Police

One local gun and its parts were recovered by Manipur Police on Tuesday at Chimtung Village, New Lamka.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 25-08-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 23:20 IST
Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted by BSF, Manipur Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One local gun and its parts were recovered by Manipur Police on Tuesday at Chimtung Village, New Lamka. A specific input was received by BSF Imphal regarding the illegal arms manufacturing unit at Chimtung village.

A team of BSF troops and district police, under the supervision of IPS Shivanand Surve and Superintendent of Police, MD Rashid Reza, was conducted. "House of Pauminlun Suantak, at Chimtung village, Dorcas Road, New Lamka CC Pur was searched, "stated the police.

A case has been registered at CC Pur PS vide FIR 136(08)2022 CCP PS u/s 25-(1 AA) under Arms Act 1959 against the accused person and The investigation is being carried out by Manipur Police. (ANI)

Also Read: Yacht with weapons: Maha ATS files FIR under Arms Act

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022