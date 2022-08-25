Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted by BSF, Manipur Police

One local gun and its parts were recovered by Manipur Police on Tuesday at Chimtung Village, New Lamka. A specific input was received by BSF Imphal regarding the illegal arms manufacturing unit at Chimtung village.

A team of BSF troops and district police, under the supervision of IPS Shivanand Surve and Superintendent of Police, MD Rashid Reza, was conducted. "House of Pauminlun Suantak, at Chimtung village, Dorcas Road, New Lamka CC Pur was searched, "stated the police.

A case has been registered at CC Pur PS vide FIR 136(08)2022 CCP PS u/s 25-(1 AA) under Arms Act 1959 against the accused person and The investigation is being carried out by Manipur Police. (ANI)

