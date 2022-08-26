Left Menu

High-level committee begins probe into Bankey Bihari temple stampede

Divisional Commissioner, Aligarh, Gaurav Dayal is a member of the committee.On Thursday, Singh said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion as the probe had just begun.He said written complaints and suggestions were taken from people.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-08-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 08:11 IST
High-level committee begins probe into Bankey Bihari temple stampede
  • Country:
  • India

A two-member high-level committee set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the August 20 stampede at the famous Bankey Bihari temple here has begun its inquiry, officials said.

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in the stampede at the temple during Janmashtami celebrations in the early hours of Saturday.

The state government constituted a two-member committee headed by former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Sulkhan Singh. Divisional Commissioner, Aligarh, Gaurav Dayal is a member of the committee.

On Thursday, Singh said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion as the probe had just begun.

He said written complaints and suggestions were taken from people. Four people were deputed for noting down the complaint and suggestions of those who did not get them in writing.

''Over 180 suggestions and complaints were registered on Thursday,'' they said.

Singh had visited areas adjacent to the temple on Tuesday.

The probe committee is expected to submit its report to the government within 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022