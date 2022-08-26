Left Menu

MP HC acquits man sentenced to life imprisonment in rape, murder case

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:57 IST
MP HC acquits man sentenced to life imprisonment in rape, murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has acquitted a man 10 years after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and killing a woman, while observing that the investigating officer in the case had slept over the forensics report. The Indore bench of Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Satyendra Kumar Singh on Wednesday acquitted the man from Dhar district, while hearing an appeal against his conviction by a fast track court in 2012.

"It is inconceivable that after recovering the hair of an accused from the deceased's hands, and despite the specific observation by the scientific officer that DNA is necessary for the confirmation of the matching the hair seized and that of the appellant, no efforts were made by the investigating officer to get the DNA profiling done,'' the court said.

This has led to sheer injustice, not only to the appellant, but also to the deceased whose culprit was never caught or has walked free today by the order of the court, the bench observed.

''It appears that after arresting the appellant and completing the formalities of collecting the evidence, the investigating officer has literally slept over the forensic reports,'' the court said.

According to the prosecution, the man was charged for allegedly raping and killing a woman in a field in Dhar in 2011.

The applicant counsel contended that his client had been falsely implicated and arrested, and the prosecution has failed to piece together the circumstantial evidence in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022