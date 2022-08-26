MP: More than 150 IPS probationers, personnel from friendly nations trained at BSF's CSWT in 10 years

The Border Security Force's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has imparted training to more than 150 Indian Police Service probationary officers and law-enforcement personnel from friendly nations in the last 10 years, an official said on Friday.

''Under our special course, we have been training IPS probationers and police personnel from friendly countries in platoon weapons and tactics. Between August 2012 and August this year, a total of 152 IPS probationers and personnel from nations like Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius were trained,'' CSWT Inspector General Kuldeep Kumar Gulia told PTI.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a majority of the courses are being conducted in hybrid mode, with theoretical classes taking place online and practical examinations being conducted in classroom mode at CWST, Gulia informed.

