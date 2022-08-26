Left Menu

MP: More than 150 IPS probationers, personnel from friendly nations trained at BSF's CSWT in 10 years

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:33 IST
MP: More than 150 IPS probationers, personnel from friendly nations trained at BSF's CSWT in 10 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has imparted training to more than 150 Indian Police Service probationary officers and law-enforcement personnel from friendly nations in the last 10 years, an official said on Friday.

''Under our special course, we have been training IPS probationers and police personnel from friendly countries in platoon weapons and tactics. Between August 2012 and August this year, a total of 152 IPS probationers and personnel from nations like Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius were trained,'' CSWT Inspector General Kuldeep Kumar Gulia told PTI.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a majority of the courses are being conducted in hybrid mode, with theoretical classes taking place online and practical examinations being conducted in classroom mode at CWST, Gulia informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022