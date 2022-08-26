Left Menu

Cal HC imposes fine on chairman of municipality for not complying with its order

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:16 IST
Cal HC imposes fine on chairman of municipality for not complying with its order
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the chairman of Contai municipality, Subal Kumar Manna, for not complying with its order allowing a fair on a college ground in Purba Medinipur district.

The high court had earlier on April 19 passed an order directing that permission be granted to a petitioner for holding the Baisakhi mela at P K College ground.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya imposed the fine on Manna for non-compliance with the court's order.

Directing Manna to pay the amount of Rs 1 lakh to the petitioner within one week, Justice Bhattacharyya directed the contemnor's lawyer to file a compliance report before the court on September 2.

Manna appeared before the court personally and apologised for non-compliance, which Justice Bhattacharyya described as lip service apparently to avoid penal consequences. Noting that the fair was organised by the petitioner at a subsequent date and the municipality extended assistance to it, the court let him go with the fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Justice Bhattacharya, however, warned that Manna will ''suffer serious consequences'' if a similar attitude is shown in future.

The petitioner is a representative of a students' union of the college, his lawyer Soumen Dutta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022