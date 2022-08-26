Left Menu

Gujarat: PM to inaugurate pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Sabarmati river on Saturday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:30 IST
Gujarat: PM to inaugurate pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Sabarmati river on Saturday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge'' on Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Saturday.

He will be on a two-day visit to the state, which will culminate on Sunday.

''On the first day of his visit, Modi will address a gathering at the 'Khadi Utsav' programme to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront here in the evening. From the same venue, the PM will inaugurate the foot over bridge, built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,'' said a state government release.

This iconic bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 meters long and 14 meters wide in the middle and connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end, the release added.

Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also use this bridge to cross the river without negotiating traffic and it will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody.

The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront, the release informed.

It has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes, while the roof is made up of colourful fabric, and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022