Maha: Tribal dept official caught for bribery remanded in police custody

We found Rs 98 lakh in his Nashik house and Rs 48 lakh from his home in Pune, the official said.He is accused of seeking a bribe for the construction at an estimated cost of Rs 2.40 crore of a central kitchen for a department-run hostel in Harsul, the official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:09 IST
An executive engineer of the Maharashtra Tribal Development department caught for alleged bribery in Nashik was remanded in police custody till August 29 by a local court, an official said on Friday.

Dineshkumar Budha Bagul (50) was caught in a trap at his home in Tikde Colony while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 28.80 lakh on Thursday, the Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

''He was formally arrested at midnight and remanded in police custody till August 29. We have found Rs 1.46 crore cash in searches of premises linked to him. We found Rs 98 lakh in his Nashik house and Rs 48 lakh from his home in Pune,'' the official said.

He is accused of seeking a bribe for the construction at an estimated cost of Rs 2.40 crore of a central kitchen for a department-run hostel in Harsul, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

