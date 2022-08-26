Delhi: Man arrested for robbery at jewellery shop using toy pistol

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop with the help of a toy pistol in northwest Delhi's Kohat Enclave area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Rinku Jindal, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, they said.

On August 13, a man with his face covered entered the shop around 1 pm, robbed nine to ten gold chains and Rs 20,000 in cash at gunpoint and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage of the area. The man, carrying a plastic bag of a school uniform making unit, was seen running towards Madhuban Chowk.

Police reached the Pitampura store of the bag maker and found that they supply uniforms to two schools in the same bag. A police team carried out investigation in the areas surrounding the schools.

Later, the suspect was identified as Jindal whose children are studying in one of the schools.

Around 3 pm on Thursday, Jindal was nabbed from Haiderpur in Shalimar Bagh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Jindal told the police that he entered the shop with a toy pistol and committed the robbery.

Seven robbed gold chains have been recovered from his possession. He has mortgaged one chain weighing 76 grams in a financial corporation and taken a loan of Rs 2,60,000. He has lost Rs 1,50,000 in online gambling, spent Rs 20,000 for his daily needs and the remaining Rs 90,000 has been recovered from his possession along with the toy pistol, they said.

He was previously involved in a bank robbery case in March 2019 in the Prashant Vihar police station area, police added.

