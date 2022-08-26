Allahabad HC denies relief to man held guilty of sexual offence

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the plea seeking relief for the man convicted for chopping off private parts of a four-year-old girl, saying he does not deserve leniency. The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the state counsel for not challenging the jail term awarded to the convict by a lower court.

The court also cancelled the bail bonds of the convict. Ishrat was held guilty of the crime committed by him in 1988 by a court in 1992 and awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment for causing hurt by a dangerous weapon. He was also convicted under Section 354 of the IPC (assaults or uses criminal force to outrage modesty of a woman) and sentenced to two-year rigorous imprisonment.

Ishrat has been out on bail and filed an appeal in the High Court against his conviction, and sought relief.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday observed that the offence was ''committed out of severe sexual lust and sadistic approach'' and the appellant does not deserve any leniency. The court also showed its dissatisfaction with the state counsel for not challenging the sentence awarded to the appellant. ''It is very sorry state of affairs that the state has not preferred any appeal against the leniency observed by the learned trial court in sentencing the appellant to such a short term. The lethargy of the public prosecutor is highly deplorable,'' it said.

