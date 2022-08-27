Left Menu

Car cleaner arrested for kidnapping young siblings from west Delhi's Mayapuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 00:03 IST
Car cleaner arrested for kidnapping young siblings from west Delhi's Mayapuri
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping two siblings from west Delhi's Mayapuri area, police said.

Two kids -- a five-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister -- were allegedly kidnapped from the Mayapuri area around 2.30 pm on Friday while they were playing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The incident happened when both their parents were away at work. Their mother is a house maid and father is employed with a small private firm.

The DCP said they scanned several CCTVs and tracked down both the kids, and handed them over to their parents.

A video purportedly related to the incident did rounds on social media, showing the accused walking away with two kids.

The accused, arrested, has been identified as one Ajay who does a car cleaning job.

Further investigation is under progress, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022