Left Menu

MP: Villagers stage protest with calves after police refuse to register case of cattle theft

People from a village in Madhya Pradeshs Ashoknagar district staged an unusual protest with calves after the police refused to register a case of cattle theft, an official said on Saturday. The police later registered the offence after a video of the protest staged outside the office of the superintendent of police on Friday surfaced on social media.

PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 27-08-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 14:20 IST
MP: Villagers stage protest with calves after police refuse to register case of cattle theft
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

People from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district staged an unusual protest with calves after the police refused to register a case of cattle theft, an official said on Saturday. The police later registered the offence after a video of the protest staged outside the office of the superintendent of police on Friday surfaced on social media. Buffaloes belonging to a resident of Maholi village were left to graze in a nearby forest three days ago and but five cattle didn't return, said Deepti Tomar, the in-charge of Ishagarh police station said.

The cattle owner, Daulat Pal, claimed that he approached the police to lodge a complaint of theft, but they refused to do so, following which he staged a protest with five calves and other villagers. Cattle thefts had increased in the area, Pal said, adding that he had purchased the buffaloes for Rs 3.5 lakh and had taken a loan for the same.

The police have now registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Tomar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022