UP Police registers FIR against ex-BSP MLCs for land encroachment

An FIR was lodged against former BSP MLCs Haji Iqbal and his brother Mahmood Ali for threatening and illegally encroaching on land belonging to a woman, police said on Saturday.

In the same FIR, Iqbal's three sons and lawyer have been accused of gangraping the woman in lieu of returning the land.

Police have arrested the lawyer, Zeeshan while Iqbal's three sons -- Javed, Alishan, Afzal -- and brother are already in jail.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saharanpur Vipin Tada told PTI that the woman lodged a complaint according to which, she had bought a piece of land in Mirzapur in 2011, but in 2012 Iqbal and his brother and sons encroached on it.

In 2016, Javed and Alishan along Zeeshan called the woman to a tubewell located near Glocal University on the pretext of returning the land but gangraped her.

After this, she was threatened and called to another place where Afzal and Zeeshan gangraped her again.

The SSP said on the basis of the complaint given by the victim, a case was registered late Thursday and police arrested Zeeshan from his residence on Friday. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Iqbal, the former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, the officer said.

Considering the threat from the accused, the family of the victim has been shifted to a village in Yamunanagar, Tada said.

