Mumbai police nab man booked in POCSO case from UP

The Mumbai police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a molestation case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said on Saturday.

The police on Thursday arrested Subhash Chandra Yadav from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh after a court here issued a non-bailable warrant against him, the official from Tilak Nagar police said.

Yadav was earlier arrested after he allegedly molested a minor girl in Chembur in 2020, and he later secured bail, he said. The accused, however, appeared in court only once and had been on the run, the official said.

The sessions court then issued a non-bailable warrant against him. He was apprehended with the help of the local police in Uttar Pradesh and was brought to the city, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)