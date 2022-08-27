Left Menu

3 men arrested for bull slaughter after gunfire exchange in Outer Delhi's Prem Nagar

Acting on the information, a police team reached Bhagya Vihar near Chhath Puja Park around 2.30 am and witnessed the three accused slaughtering a bull, a senior police officer said.When police tried to stop them, the accused started firing.

Gunshots tore through early Saturday morning when police encountered three men allegedly slaughtering a bull in Rohini's Bhagya Vihar area. All three accused were arrested, police said.

The incident happened in the outer Delhi area around 2.30 am when police found three men slaughtering a bull and challenged them to surrender.

The accused in turn opened fire at the police, which retaliated with firing at least five rounds, injuring two of the accused, they said.

The accused were identified as Aman Ur Rehman, 22, a resident of Inderlok, Usman, 22, a resident of Brahmpuri, and Aeti Alam Shah, 19, a resident of Zakhira, they said.

Rehman and Usman were wounded in the gunfire exchange, police said.

According to police, a tipoff on Friday had told them that a few people would come to Bhagya Vihar area in Prem Nagar with a plan to slaughter a cow after incapacitating it with sedatives. Acting on the information, a police team reached Bhagya Vihar near Chhath Puja Park around 2.30 am and witnessed the three accused slaughtering a bull, a senior police officer said.

When police tried to stop them, the accused started firing. Police fired five rounds to nab them, two accused sustained injuries and all three persons were later overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Rahman sustained two bullet injuries – one in the hand and another in the leg, and Usman sustained a wound in the leg, the DCP said.

One pistol, four live cartridges, one car, one scooter, two butcher choppers, ropes, sedative injection and syringes were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that further legal action is being taken.

