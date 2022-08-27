Left Menu

Agra: Woman swims to bank after being pushed into the river; husband arrested

A man was arrested after he allegedly pushed his wife from the Yamuna river bridge in Bateshwar in Bah block, Police said Saturday.The woman escaped drowning and told her family about the incident, they said. On Saturday, Sikandra Police arrested Arvind, who works as a tailor in Agra.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:33 IST
Agra: Woman swims to bank after being pushed into the river; husband arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested after he allegedly pushed his wife from the Yamuna river bridge in Bateshwar in Bah block, Police said Saturday.

The woman escaped drowning and told her family about the incident, they said. The husband, Arvind, was arrested after a complaint was filed by the woman’s brother Chandrakant, said Inspector Anand Kumar Sahi at Sikandra Police Station. In his complaint, Chandrakant said that Arvind had taken his wife Santoshi to Bateshwar on a bike.

He said when they reached the bridge on Yamuna there, Arvind pushed Santoshi off it and returned to his home in Runakata in Agra.

''Santoshi fell into the shallow part of the river and swam to the bank with the help of the local people who were present there,'' Chandrakant told police.

Police said that after her escape, Santoshi told her family in Firozabad about the incident.

“The family called Arvind and asked him about the whereabouts of Santoshi, but he avoided giving the correct information and tried to mislead them,'' police said.

As it happened, Chandrakant dialled 112 and told police about the incident. ''On Saturday, Sikandra Police arrested Arvind, who works as a tailor in Agra. Further investigation is on in the matter,'' said police. PTI COR VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022