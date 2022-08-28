Left Menu

Tribal girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested, juvenile detained

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 28-08-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 08:58 IST
Tribal girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested, juvenile detained
A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on August 25 following which the police arrested two men and detained a minor boy, they said.

In a police complaint registered late Friday night, the Class 8 student said she had gone out with a minor boy, who was known to her, Deputy Inspector General, Nimar range, Tilak Singh said..

Later, two men, including a medical shop owner, also joined them, he said quoting the complainant.

Two of them allegedly raped the girl and later dropped her near her residence, he said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

