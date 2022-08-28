Left Menu

Dhami promises probe in allegations of irregularity against state assembly in recruitment

Amid allegations of malpractices in the recruitments made by the Uttarakhand Assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he would get an inquiry done by the Speaker into the charges and the government will fully cooperate in it.After the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission UKSSSC, which has been in the dock for wrongdoing in examinations it conducted, now the state assembly too has been facing allegations of lapses in recruitment.The Vidhan Sabha is our constitutional body.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:40 IST
Dhami promises probe in allegations of irregularity against state assembly in recruitment
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations of malpractices in the recruitments made by the Uttarakhand Assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he would get an inquiry done by the Speaker into the charges and the government will fully cooperate in it.

After the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), which has been in the dock for wrongdoing in examinations it conducted, now the state assembly too has been facing allegations of lapses in recruitment.

''The Vidhan Sabha is our constitutional body. I would request the Speaker of the Assembly to investigate the allegations of any irregularities in the recruitment, no matter during whose tenure they were committed,'' Dhami told reporters here on Sunday.

''We are in favour of investigations in any institution where there has been irregularity in recruitment and the state government will fully cooperate in it,” he said.

Asked about the development in inquiry against the UKSSSC, he said he has handed over its investigation to a Special Task Force (STF), which has so far arrested 25 accused and put them behind bars.

Those found guilty, however powerful they may be, will not be spared, the Chief Minister said.

''It is a question related to the future of our sons and daughters. We are making a fool proof plan so that no one can even think of repeating this type of crime in future,'' he said.

Regarding investigation into the Inspector recruitment case, the Chief Minister said that since the matter is connected with the police department, its investigation has been handed over to the Vigilance department which has already started its work.

Dhami said the youths who have passed the examinations on the strength of their hard work and honesty will not be let down.

He said the government is contemplating how to find a way out for such people.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that jobs which should go to poor and middle class in Uttarakhand were being sold to rich people, the Chief Minister said he did not want to give the controversy a political colour.

''I don't want to give it a political colour. That is why I have said that whatever period of time the malpractices took place, they will be investigated,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022