Dhami promises probe in allegations of irregularity against state assembly in recruitment

Amid allegations of malpractices in the recruitments made by the Uttarakhand Assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he would get an inquiry done by the Speaker into the charges and the government will fully cooperate in it.

After the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), which has been in the dock for wrongdoing in examinations it conducted, now the state assembly too has been facing allegations of lapses in recruitment.

''The Vidhan Sabha is our constitutional body. I would request the Speaker of the Assembly to investigate the allegations of any irregularities in the recruitment, no matter during whose tenure they were committed,'' Dhami told reporters here on Sunday.

''We are in favour of investigations in any institution where there has been irregularity in recruitment and the state government will fully cooperate in it,” he said.

Asked about the development in inquiry against the UKSSSC, he said he has handed over its investigation to a Special Task Force (STF), which has so far arrested 25 accused and put them behind bars.

Those found guilty, however powerful they may be, will not be spared, the Chief Minister said.

''It is a question related to the future of our sons and daughters. We are making a fool proof plan so that no one can even think of repeating this type of crime in future,'' he said.

Regarding investigation into the Inspector recruitment case, the Chief Minister said that since the matter is connected with the police department, its investigation has been handed over to the Vigilance department which has already started its work.

Dhami said the youths who have passed the examinations on the strength of their hard work and honesty will not be let down.

He said the government is contemplating how to find a way out for such people.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that jobs which should go to poor and middle class in Uttarakhand were being sold to rich people, the Chief Minister said he did not want to give the controversy a political colour.

''I don't want to give it a political colour. That is why I have said that whatever period of time the malpractices took place, they will be investigated,'' he said.

