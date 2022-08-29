Left Menu

55-year-old man shot dead in southwest Delhi; 2 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two men while he was returning home from his agricultural land at Jharoda in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said both suspects have been nabbed and they are being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Deceased Azad Singh had an argument with the two men, who were sitting by the field, before he began walking back home in the evening. They then allegedly pumped a bullet into his head, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan identified the suspects as Praveen and Naveen.

A country-made pistol has been seized from them and they have been booked for murder, the officer said.

