Left Menu

Maha: Police jawan shoots, injures colleague in Gadchiroli

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-08-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:57 IST
Maha: Police jawan shoots, injures colleague in Gadchiroli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan of the Gadchiroli police's quick response team (QRT) shot and injured his colleague during a patrolling routine in a forest on Monday, a senior official said.

The incident took place in the forest of Ettapalli taluka in the district at around 7.30 am, he said.

As per preliminary information, jawan Santosh Sidam of the QRT opened fire and injured his colleague Vijay Karame, the official said.

Karame sustained a bullet injury on the left side of his chest and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, he said.

The accused jawan has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that the cause for the firing is yet to be ascertained. Medical Superintendent of Orange City Hospital Dr Noorul Ameen told PTI that a jawan of the Gadchiroli police was admitted with a bullet injury this morning and his condition is stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022