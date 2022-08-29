Left Menu

One held with 5kg heroin worth Rs 5 cr in UP

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:38 IST
One held with 5kg heroin worth Rs 5 cr in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One alleged drug peddlar was arrested in Khairabad area here with five kilogram heroin worth Rs 5 crore in grey market, police said on Monday.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Ghule Susheel Chandrabhan said that during the checking, police nabbed Kalwinder Singh of district Lakhimpur Kheri and recovered five kg of heroin from him.

The accused has confessed that he has been involved with a drug racket, the SP said, adding a case has been registered in Khairabad police station under sections 348/22, 8/18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

During the interrogation, two names have come to light and more arrests will be made soon, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022