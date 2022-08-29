One held with 5kg heroin worth Rs 5 cr in UP

One alleged drug peddlar was arrested in Khairabad area here with five kilogram heroin worth Rs 5 crore in grey market, police said on Monday.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Ghule Susheel Chandrabhan said that during the checking, police nabbed Kalwinder Singh of district Lakhimpur Kheri and recovered five kg of heroin from him.

The accused has confessed that he has been involved with a drug racket, the SP said, adding a case has been registered in Khairabad police station under sections 348/22, 8/18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

During the interrogation, two names have come to light and more arrests will be made soon, the SP added.

