Probe in Kaniyamoor arson case moving fast in right direction: TN govt. tells HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:46 IST
  India
  • India

The investigation in the Kaniyamoor arson case is going on fast in the right direction, Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah informed the Madras High Court on Monday.

Jinnah told this to Justice N Sathish Kumar, when the petition from P Ramalingam, father of a 17 year old school girl, who allegedly committed suicide at her school premises in Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on July 13, came up for further hearing today. The girl's death had let to violence and arson.

During the course of investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), interrogation conducted with the arrested accused, analysis of videos and photographs and the whatsapp groups, the identity of several of accused were being ascertained and based on such evidence, 53 persons and 3 children in conflict with law have been arrested/apprehended and sent to judicial custody and Juvenile home respectively. Identification and arrest of the other accused is in progress and the SIT is conducting a thorough investigation in a systematic and professional manner to ensure all the perpetrators of crime as well as all the instigators are identified and brought before the justice at the earliest, Jinnah added.

Directing the government to conduct motivational programmes and appreciating it for offering counseling to the affected students, the judge adjourned the matter to September 27.

Earlier, Jinnah also submitted the status reports of the CB-CID and the School Education department.

In his report, Praveen Kumar, DIG, Salem Range and head of the SIT probing the Kaniyamoor incident stated 202 witnesses had been examined by the investigation officers so far, which includes 68 injured police personnel. Information had been collected regarding several whatsapp groups in various names.

Requisition was sent for blocking of content in 63 YouTube links, 31 Twitter links and 25 Facebook (including 2 instagram) links which were found to be in the nature of spreading false information/ conducting parallel investigation/trial. The School Education department stated the government will take steps to issue an advisory to all schools in the State, to ensure students are not burdened by undue academic pressure and make them involve in extra-curricular activities. Efforts are being taken to revive counselling services.

