Left Menu

MP: Villagers booked for pushing cattle into swollen river in Satna; video goes viral

An offence was registered against a group of men on Monday after a video of them pushing cattle into a swollen river in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district surfaced on social media, police said on Monday. The cattle are seen trying to flee, even as the men round them up and shove them in the water.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:56 IST
MP: Villagers booked for pushing cattle into swollen river in Satna; video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

An offence was registered against a group of men on Monday after a video of them pushing cattle into a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district surfaced on social media, police said on Monday. The purported video was shot at a culvert on Bihar river between Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd villages under Mukundpur police station limits during the day, an official said.

The police got to know about the video and verified it, and found that the people involved were from Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd, additional superintendent of police (ASP) S K Jain said.

After verification, a case was registered against Lal Bhai Patel, Rampal Patel, Sunil Pandey, Lallu Pandey and Ramdayal Pandey among others under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

The video shows a group of stick-wielding men forcing more than 15 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, into the river in spate from the culvert. The cattle are seen trying to flee, even as the men round them up and shove them in the water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022