Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for stealing Rs 1 lakh from employer's bank account

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:43 IST
Mumbai: Man held for stealing Rs 1 lakh from employer's bank account
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man working as a caretaker to an elderly couple allegedly siphoned off Rs 1 lakh from their bank account using internet banking in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Monday.

The police recently arrested the accused, Mohammed Shamim, who was employed as caretaker to an elderly couple living in the Seven Bungalows locality of Andheri, an official from Versova police station said. Shamim allegedly found out the password for his employer's mobile phone and his internet banking password and managed to transfer Rs 1 lakh from the account between August 17 and 19, he said.

After transferring the sum from the account, Shamim also deleted the transaction alerts his employer received on his mobile phone, the official said.

The accused claimed that he owed money to a moneylender and wanted to clear his debt, he said, adding that a case was registered against the accused and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022