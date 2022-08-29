Assam madrassa sheltering Bangla terror operatives demolished

A madrassa in Assam's Barpeta district which had sheltered two Bangladeshi operatives of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) for four years was demolished by the district administration on Monday, a senior official said.

One of the alleged terror operatives, identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, was arrested earlier this year while a search to nab the other is underway.

The principal, a teacher and another person associated with assisting the two terror operatives in their illegal activities have earlier been arrested.

''Since this madrassa was constructed on government land, it was demolished in an eviction drive conducted by the Barpeta district administration today. Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order,'' Barpeta Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha said.

The involvement of the faculty of the madrassa, 'Shaikhul Hind Madmudal Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy', at Dhakaliapara in Barpeta with the anti-national elements came to the fore after Md Suman's arrest in March, Sinha said.

The ABT is a manifestation of Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The principal of the madrassa, Mamudul Rashid, another teacher Akbar Ali and his brother Abul Kalam Azad have already been arrested, Sinha said.

The ABT operatives were staying in the madrassa for around four years, police had said earlier.

Police have arrested over 40 people with alleged terror links since March this year and are maintaining a strict vigil in minority-dominated areas in central and Lower Assam.

