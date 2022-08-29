Uttarakhand HC chief justice to inspect plastic waste disposal system

The Uttarakhand High Court chief justice himself and a panel of judges and officials authorised by him will now conduct on-site inspections of the state's waste management system, especially plastic waste disposal.

HC Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi issued an order to this effect on Monday while hearing a PIL alleging that the directions for plastic ban in the state were not being followed.

The chief justice said the situation will be assessed by himself and other judges and responsible officers of the high court.

The process will start from Dhanachuli at 2 pm on September 8.

The inspection committee will consist of high court justice, secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, petitioner of the PIL, government advocate, district magistrate, officer of the District Panchayat, local officer of the Pollution Control Board and gram vikas adhikari, the order said.

Further proceedings will be held as per the outcome of this inspection, the high court said. Earlier, the high court had directed all the district magistrates to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste as per the rules established in 2017 in areas under their jurisdiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)