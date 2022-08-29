Nitish Kumar visits areas to inspect increased water level of river Ganga

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inspected the increased water level of the river Ganga at Kacchi Dargah in Patna and other places and instructed officials to remain alert and be prepared to tackle the situation.

The CM, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, inspected the increased water level of the river Ganga at Kacchi Dargah, Digha Ghat, J P Setu before getting into a boat with other officials to assess the situation in Raghopur area. The Raghopur assembly seat is the home constituency of the DyCM.

The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at some places in Patna and surrounding areas. The CM travelled along Atal Path, JP Ganga Path to take stock of the situation right up to Kacchi Dargah. The Ganga has also touched the danger mark in some areas in Munger and Bhagalpur districts. The rise in the water level of the Ganga was also due to the increased discharge of water through the Sone river, said a senior official of the state Water Resources department. The CM directed officials concerned to remain alert and take necessary steps, if the water levels increase further, an official said.

The CM also met family members of the former Bihar minister Late Uday Narayan Rai alias Bhola Rai in Rustampur village in Raghopur. Rai was a member of the legislative assembly from Raghopur and served as a minister in the governments of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. He recently died in Raghopur.

