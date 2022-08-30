Left Menu

Bajrang, Vinesh named in Indian wrestling squad for World Senior C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:45 IST
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World Senior Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10-18.

The Indian team was picked after selection trials at SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat on Monday and Tuesday.

Tokyo Olympian Vinesh, who completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month, will lead the women's team while the men's freestyle squad will have Olympic medallists Bajrang and Ravi Dahiya, and 2019 World Championships silver winner Deepak Punia.

Bajrang (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who won gold medals at the Birmingham CWG, were granted exemptions from the trials.

The Indian Squad: Women: 50kg: Retrial to be held; 53kg: Vinesh Phogat; 55kg: Sushma Shooken; 57kg: Sarita Mor; 59kg: Mansi Ahlawat; 62kg: Sonam Malik; 65kg: Shefali; 68kg: Nisha Dahiya; 72kg: Reetika; 76kg: Priyanka Men: Freestyle Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg) Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

